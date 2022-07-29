Confidence can take people far in life, and it only gets boosted more when it is clear no one can compare. Quavo and Takeoff go the duo route once again, this time tapping fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane for the confident anthem “Us Vs Them.” Takeoff handles the hook before getting into his verse, followed by Quavo who raps with a fury, and Gucci Mane closes things off with a shoutout to the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna.

The video shows the trio rapping while flanked by beautiful women. With some sports references in the track, it only makes sense for the ladies to be holding basketballs in addition to football players going at it and a boxer landing jabs into a punching bag.

This isn’t Quavo and Takeoff’s first foray into their own music as a duo. Back in May, they released “Hotel Lobby” under the duo name Unc And Phew. The song came after speculation of Migos’s demise when it was revealed Offset and his wife, superstar rapper Cardi B, had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on social media. Though Quavo told GQ that the group’s solo endeavors only strengthen them as individuals and a unit, the recent announcement that he and Takeoff will be performing as Migos at the 2022 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands only adds to the belief that the group is done.

As for Gucci Mane, he released So Icy Gang: The Reup back in June 2022. He also joined Migos onstage at the recent Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Check out “Us Vs Them” above.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.