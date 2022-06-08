For someone who’s been one of the most prolific artists in rap music over the course of his 17-year career, Gucci Mane has been oddly quiet lately, containing his musical appearances mostly to a handful of singles and features on other artists’ projects. In recent months, he dropped “Rumors” with Lil Durk, “Blood All On It” with Young Dolph and Key Glock, “Serial Killers,” and “Mrs. Davis,” but one song a month — while an impressive output for anyone else — is a slow year for Guwop.

Fortunately, that may soon change with the announcement of So Icy Gang: The ReUp, which is due to drop on June 17. A deluxe edition of Gucci’s 2020 1017 Global Music compilation So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, the new album adds 13 new tracks to the original 19, which included contributions from 1017 signees BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, Enchanting, Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano. The additional tracks include the ones named above, while the picks from Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty are welcome surprises considering their current situations (both men are locked up for separate crimes and facing serious prison sentences). The ReUp will be 1017’s fourth compilation release in just three years; in 2021, the label released both So Icy Boyz and a Christmas album titled So Icy Christmas. Now that’s consistency.

You can pre-save So Icy Gang: The ReUp here and stream it on 6/17 via Atlantic Records.

