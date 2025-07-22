Gunna And Asake Will Headline The 2025 Afro+ Fest In Washington, DC

The headliners for the 2025 Afro+ Fest (pronounced “Afro Plus”) in Washington, DC have been announced. Sunday, August 31, 2025, at RFK Festival Grounds, Gunna and Afropop star Asake will headline a lineup featuring a diverse array of diaspora artists, including rising local rapper Foggie Raw, Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea, DMV area hero Shy Glizzy, and Swazi house DJ Uncle Waffles.

Called in its press release the “East Coast’s first large-scale festival dedicated to the full spectrum of global Black music and culture,” the festival is the culmination of a decade of efforts by the organization to highlight and unify African diaspora culture through community events. To that end, Afro+ Fest will feature a wide spectrum of music from hip‑hop and R&B to Afrobeats, amapiano, dancehall, and soca.

In the press release, Afro+ founder Michael Awosanya says, “This is the block party we’ve dreamed about for a decade… “The festival’s impact will be felt not only through the music, but in the real opportunities it creates for local businesses and visionaries.”

Tickets are on sale now. You can find more info here. See below for the full lineup.