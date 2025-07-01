Gunna Trains For Glory In His Motivational ‘Won’t Stop’ Video

Gunna takes his fitness very seriously in his new video. In the motivational “Won’t Stop” visual, the Atlanta employs the latest sports science, running, lifting, biking, and more while being monitored by experts and futuristic technology as he trains for glory. The Uproxx Visionary remains linked up with longtime producer Turbo, who also makes a cameo appearance, playing a piano in the courtyard of The (W)rapper building in Los Angeles, which undergoes its own digital makeover in the video to form our hero’s favorite letter, a giant capital “P.”

Gunna appears to be cooking up a new album, following up his 2024 release One Of Wun. In May, he appeared to tease a new project sometime in June. However, it now appears that the date he initially gave was for the release of the first single, while the album itself remains shrouded in mystery. All we know for sure is that he’s working on one, and as usual, expectations are high. One Of Wun debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 driven by the singles “Prada Dem” with Offset and “Whatsapp (Wassam)“, making it his sixth US top-10 album. Can he top it? Hopefully, we’ll find out sometime this year.

Watch the video for Gunna’s new single, “Won’t Stop,” above.