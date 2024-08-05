For the third consecutive year, Asake is releasing a new album. The Nigerian afrobeats star took to his social media pages to announce his third album Lungu Boy. The project is the highly-anticipated follow to his beloved first two albums, Mr. Money With The Vibe and Work Of Art. The announcement confirmed that the album will arrive on August 9 along with 15 songs and features from Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmilla.

Asake’s rollout for Lungu Boy has been a bit quieter compared to other albums, but there’s plenty to be excited about going forward. “Wave” with Central Cee, the album’s lead single, has upheld the excitement for the project while a tour after the project’s release is sure to make the album the talk of afrobeats for some time. Asake announced the Lungu Boy World Tour back in June and it’s set to kick off on August 16 in Washington, DC and conclude on October 6 in Australia.

You can view the tracklist for Lungu Boy below:

1. “Start”

2. “MMS” Feat. Wizkid

3. “Mood”

4. “My Heart”

5. “Worldwide”

6. “Active” Feat. Travis Scott

7. “Suru” Feat. Stormzy

8. “Skating”

9. “Wave” Feat. Central Cee

10. “Mentally”

11. “Uhh Yeahh”

12. “I Swear”

13. “Ligali”

14. “Whine” Feat. Ludmilla

15. “Fuji Vibe”

Lungu Boy is out 8/9 via EMPIRE/YBNL Nation. Find out more information here.