Shenseea has made quite the name for herself in the dancehall lane. She’s just a few months removed from landing two guest appearances on Kanye West’s tenth album Donda where she’s featured on “Ok Ok Pt. 2” and “Pure Souls.” Shenseea has also worked with artists like Tyga, Masego, Swae Lee, and more, but today, she returns with what will surely go down as one of her biggest collaborations. Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion team up for the new song “Lick,” which comes with quite the music video that will certainly earn itself plenty of attention.

Through the song (and its raunchy music video) Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion look to offer proper instructions on just how to lick. Context clues from the song should help clarify what is being licked, and if that’s not enough, the track’s accompanying music video should do the job. Shenseea and Megan strut their stuff in Candyland throughout the visual which features lollipops, ice cream, and other tasty treats.

The song arrives after Megan released a teaser ad with Cheetos that saw the rapper gearing up to meet some exotic animals. Prior to that, she signed a first-look production deal with Netflix.

You can watch the video for “Lick” above.

