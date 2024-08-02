In the video for the title track from Gunna‘s new album, One Of Wun, the Atlanta rapper takes on dual roles, playing both coaches in a high-stakes basketball game between two teams at the Overtime Elite youth basketball league arena. Each version of Gunna is a different coaching stereotype; one is cool, calm, and calculating, while the other is bombastic and demonstrative on the sideline.

Rather than playing out with one team losing and one winning, however, the split-screen video (directed by Spike Jordan) ends with both outcomes, playing on the chorus lyric, “Think all about how they want me to lose, but I’m W, due for a win.” In the end, Gunna gets to have his cake and eat it too, winning no matter what.

A whole slew of real-life rising star high schoolers appears in the video as themselves, including the #1 and #2 ranked players in the country, Tyran Stokes of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA and Brandon McCoy Jr. of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA (respectively), and OTE players Parker Robinson, Jayden Wilkins, and Romelo Hill.

You can watch the video for Gunna’s “One Of Wun” above.

One Of Wun is out now via YSL/300 Entertainment.