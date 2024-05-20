Tyla won her first Grammy before releasing an album, but once her self-titled debut studio album arrived in March, Tyla proved more than worthy of any award. Uproxx’s Wongo Okon reviewed the album and called it “a declaration of the singer’s pop stardom.” The newly released video for “Jump,” a standout Tyla track with Gunna and Skillibeng, reinforces that observation.

Directed by Nabil, the video finds Tyla putting her love for Johannesburg, South Africa on display while recognizing that she has grown into a worldwide figure. “They never had a pretty girl from Joburg,” Tyla sings while Gunna drives her down the street, followed by Tyla dancing on a pool table. “See me now, and that’s what they prefer / I don’t touch no wheel ’cause I got a chauffeur / First class how I get ’round the world.”

Tyla is the center of attention throughout the video, and she can’t be bothered by two men who come crashing through her window to brawl. Eventually, Gunna serenades Tyla in the club, and Skillibeng cooly delivers his verse while Tyla literally halts traffic in order to start a twerk party in the street.

The “Jump” video follows Tyla’s videos for “Truth Or Dare” and “Water (Remix)” with Travis Scott. Tyla debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Watch the “Jump” video above.