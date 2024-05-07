Last year, Gunna released his fifth studio album, A Gift & A Curse, after spending six months in jail on racketeering charges. Although some fans were convinced that his career would fizzle out due to snitching accusations against him stemming from the plea deal he agreed to in exchange for his release, A Gift And A Curse proved that speculation wrong. Now, he’s about to release his sixth album, One Of Wun, which he announced in April, as he performs songs from both albums on his Bittersweet Tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Below is everything you need to know about One Of Wun from its release date to the accompanying tour.