Last year, Gunna released his fifth studio album, A Gift & A Curse, after spending six months in jail on racketeering charges. Although some fans were convinced that his career would fizzle out due to snitching accusations against him stemming from the plea deal he agreed to in exchange for his release, A Gift And A Curse proved that speculation wrong. Now, he’s about to release his sixth album, One Of Wun, which he announced in April, as he performs songs from both albums on his Bittersweet Tour, which kicked off earlier this month.
Below is everything you need to know about One Of Wun from its release date to the accompanying tour.
Release Date
On Of Wun is out on 5/10 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.
Tracklist
The tracklist for One Of Wun is still TBA.
Singles
So far, three singles have been released: “Bittersweet,” “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, and “Whatsapp (Wassam).”
Features
So far, the only known feature on the album is Offset, who appears on the track “Prada Dem.”
Artwork
Tour
Gunna is currently on his Bittersweet Tour with Flo Milli. See the dates below.
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli