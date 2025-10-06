Gunna Aims To Take Over The Globe On His 2025-26 ‘Wun World’ Tour

Watch out, world. Here comes Gunna. The Uproxx Visionary is fresh off the release of his new album, The Last Wun, and as he promised in the album’s single, he “Won’t Stop” now, announcing the dates for his 2025-2026 Wun World Tour.
In addition to hitting stops across the US, the UK, and Europe, the Atlanta superstar also has a pair of dates in South Africa, courtesy of the Milk & Cookies Festival, and Australia at Rolling Loud’s inaugural event there. Tickets go on sale for North America and Europe on Monday, October 13 at 10 am local time at wunworldtour.com, while presales for Citi (for North America) and Mastercard (for France and The Netherlands) start Wednesday, October 8. You can find the tour dates below.
Gunna World Tour Dates 2025-2026
NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
11/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/24 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
11/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
11/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
11/04 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
11/06 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/11 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
AFRICA 2026 DATES
01/03/26 – Cape Town, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
01/10/26 – Johannesburg, South Africa @ Milk & Cookies Festival^
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES
03/07/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
03/08/26 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rolling Loud^
EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES
03/20/26 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena
03/22/26 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/23/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/25/26 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
03/26/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/28/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/03/26 – Portimão, Portugal @ Afronation^
^Festival Date