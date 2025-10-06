Gunna Aims To Take Over The Globe On His 2025-26 ‘Wun World’ Tour

Watch out, world. Here comes Gunna. The Uproxx Visionary is fresh off the release of his new album, The Last Wun, and as he promised in the album’s single, he “Won’t Stop” now, announcing the dates for his 2025-2026 Wun World Tour.

In addition to hitting stops across the US, the UK, and Europe, the Atlanta superstar also has a pair of dates in South Africa, courtesy of the Milk & Cookies Festival, and Australia at Rolling Loud’s inaugural event there. Tickets go on sale for North America and Europe on Monday, October 13 at 10 am local time at wunworldtour.com, while presales for Citi (for North America) and Mastercard (for France and The Netherlands) start Wednesday, October 8. You can find the tour dates below.