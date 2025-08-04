Uproxx Visionary Gunna has been rolling out his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, over the past few weeks, releasing the single “Won’t Stop” and its motivational music video in addition to helping Uproxx launch a new cover and performance series.

Today, he finally revealed when the album will hit DSPs: this Friday, August 8. That’s one heck of a turnaround.

Before all that, Gunna got the ball rolling last October with the single “Him All Along,” following up a month later with a music video for it featuring his newfound appreciation for golf. The second single, “Got Damn,” arrived in December; in the meantime, Gunna appeared on a pair of high-profile collaborations. The first, “Classy Girl,” saw him reunite with longtime producer Turbo, then, more recently, he teamed up with Justin Bieber on the pop star’s SWAG single, “Way It Is.”

Fans have speculated that The Last Wun will constitute Gunna’s final album with YSL Records, putting a cap on his tumultuous time with the label. While his association with YSL generated some of his earliest career successes, it also cost him nearly a year behind bars as part of a racketeering indictment claiming the label doubled as a violent street gang. Upon his release, he got right back to work, dropping well-received albums A Gift & a Curse and One of Wun, but it looks like he’s looking forward to his next chapter.

The Last Wun is out 8/8 via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.