Even celebrities get starstruck. Though Halle Bailey is having a colossal year with her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid — which led to her getting her own doll — she was fangirling at The Oscars last night (March 12) over a certain iconic actress.

In the midst of an interview with a reporter for Variety, the reporter began waving the one and only Jamie Lee Curtis over, saying, “Jamie, someone wants to meet you.” Meanwhile, Bailey, visibly anxious, said, “Oh, my god,” before introducing herself and shaking Curtis’s hand.

“I know who you are,” Curtis assured her.

“I’m such a big fan,” Bailey raved with a big smile on her face. “You look beautiful! You look so pretty!”

After a wholesome embrace, they had a picture taken together, looking spectacular in their sprawling dresses. After Curtis left, Bailey said to the reporter, “She’s so nice!”

Upon revealing her Little Mermaid doll, Bailey shared a heartwarming video in which she teared up while showing off the figurine. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll,” she said to the camera. “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. To have one that looks like me — that’s my favorite Disney character — is very surreal.”