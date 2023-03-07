Can You Buy The Halle Bailey ‘Little Mermaid’ Ariel Doll?

Considering all of the unnecessary controversy that followed the announcement of Halle Bailey‘s titular role in The Little Mermaid, wholesome content has been needed. Luckily, that arrived just today, March 6, when the singer and actress shared exciting news.

She took to Twitter to show that she has her own Ariel doll. “OMG 🥹💗the little girl in me is pinching herself right now,” she wrote. “I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character 🥹💕 brb gonna go cry now …” In the video, she has a bright smile as she holds up the doll.

“This is the new Little Mermaid doll,” she says. “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. To have one that looks like me — that’s my favorite Disney character — is very surreal.”

omg 🥹💗the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character 🥹💕brb gonna go cry now … pic.twitter.com/NKn0H0mssT — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2023

Fans are speculating that Beyonce was present as she took the video because of a voice off-camera saying, “I want one!” Plus, a comment from her cousin Angie Beyince reads: “I’m with [bee emoji]. I want 1!”

There was no mention of whether or not the doll would be available for purchase, but we shouldn’t be surprised if it goes on sale. Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters on May 26.