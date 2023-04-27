Just yesterday (April 26), Halle Bailey shared her rendition of “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. An extended trailer for the film was released in February, and it’s finally arriving next month.

The public has expressed overwhelming support for her in the face of racist attacks she’s been dealing with for playing the role. Along with fans praising her, she was lauded at her audition, which she just revealed in a new interview with V Magazine made everyone in the room cry. She said:

“I went to the first audition in New York, and they were very warm and very kind to me. They asked me if I wanted to sing or act first, and I was like, ‘I’ll just sing first because I feel I can get all the nerves out.’ So I just remember singing and closing my eyes, and then when I opened my eyes, everyone was crying. And at first, I was like, ‘Oh, no! Did I do something bad?’ And then I quickly realized that it was good. So from there, I had two more auditions and then a screen test, and then months passed and I completely forgot about it. I thought, ‘Well that ship sailed.’ And then I got a call saying that I got the role a few months later.”

