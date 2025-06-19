Halsey is in the midst of her For My Last Trick tour, and during a recent stop, one of her tricks was saving a videographer from a potentially dangerous situation.

During a June 14 concert (as E! notes), Halsey was in the middle of performing “Without Me” when she spotted a videographer on stage, standing in an area where pyrotechnics would soon go off. She shouted at him, “Get out of the way!” After he didn’t seem to get the message, Halsey ran over to him and physically moved him while shouting, “There’s pyro coming, move!” Here’s a video of the moment.

Reflecting on a recent performance, Halsey wrote on Instagram, “every night is getting better and better and weirder and weirder. I can’t believe it’s going by so fast. I have a short runway ahead to do a lot of fun stuff so expect the unexpected moving forward.”

Check out Halsey’s remaining tour dates below.