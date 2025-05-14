Festival season is here, but standalone concerts are worth keeping track of, too. Live Nation is providing a terrific opportunity to see some great acts in the next few months with their “$30 Ticket To Summer” promotion.

Essentially, fans will be able to get $30 tickets to over a thousand shows in the US and Canada. The list of participating artists is strong, featuring Halsey, Avril Lavigne, Leon Bridges, Kesha, Nelly, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Willie Nelson, Billy Idol, The Black Keys, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Offspring, Pantera, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and of course, Kidz Bop Kids. More info about the promotion, including which specific dates are part of the promo, can be found here.

Tickets go on sale starting May 21. Before that, there’s a T-Mobile Early Access and a Rakuten Early Access, both running on May 20 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional information about the T-Mobile sale can be found here, and the Rakuten here.

Halsey is fresh off launching her For My Last Trick tour. She wrote of it, “This tour is going to be a little bit different. Each song was carefully selected. For good reason. There will be many moments where you’re not so sure, but the person next to you is screaming. And some where your neighbor just doesn’t get it, but I’m playing the song you crossed your fingers you’d hear. […] This is something special. I can feel it.”