Here Is Halsey’s ‘For My Last Trick’ Tour Setlist

Halsey has launched her For My Last Trick tour, which kicked off at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California this past weekend. It’s not just Halsey, as she’s joined on the road by Magdalena Bay, Alvvays, Evanescence, Del Water Gap, The Warning, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, and Alemeda.
Ahead of the tour, Halsey shared a message about the setlist (as Stereogum notes), writing:
“This tour is going to be a little bit different.
Each song was carefully selected. For good reason. There will be many moments where you’re not so sure, but the person next to you is screaming. And some where your neighbor just doesn’t get it, but I’m playing the song you crossed your fingers you’d hear.
Don’t trust the moon. She’s always changing.
It’s a lot. Compiling a career that has spanned so many shapes, sounds, sizes, and sentiments. To be the joke and be in on the joke, all the same.
This is something special. I can feel it. The very first of my very last tricks, Starts tomorrow.”
Find the setlist and Halsey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Halsey’s For My Last Trick Tour Setlist
1. “Darwinism”
2. “Bad At Love”
3. “Alone”
4. “Lucky”
5. “Dog Years”
6. “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God”
7. “Control”
8. “Lilith”
9. “Angel On Fire”
10. “Arsonist”
11. “Panic Attack”
12. “Graveyard”
13. “Only Living Girl In LA”
14. “Lonely Is The Muse”
15. “You Should Be Sad”
16. “Colors”
17. “Closer” (The Chainsmokers cover)
18. “Drive”
19. “Gasoline”
20. “Alice Of The Upper Class”
21. “Nightmare” (encore)
22. “Without Me” (encore)
23. “The Great Impersonator” (encore)
Halsey’s 2024 Tour Dates: Halsey: For My Last Trick
05/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~
05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +~
05/17 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion =~
05/18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater ~
05/19 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~
05/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ~
05/22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~
05/24 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~
05/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^~
05/28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^$
05/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$
05/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^$
06/01 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$
06/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^`
06/04 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater `$
06/06 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^`
06/07 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$
06/08 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena `$
06/10 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage &`
06/11 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre &`
06/13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &`
06/14 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake `#
06/17 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island `#
06/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#
06/20 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater %#
06/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#
06/24 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#
06/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater %#
06/28 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre %#
07/05 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort !
07/06 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater!
= with Del Water Gap
~ with The Warning
+ with Evanescence
^ with Alvvays
$ with Hope Tala
& with Royel Otis
` with Sir Chloe
# with flowerovlove
% with Magdalena Bay
! with Alemeda