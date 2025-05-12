Here Is Halsey’s ‘For My Last Trick’ Tour Setlist

Halsey has launched her For My Last Trick tour, which kicked off at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California this past weekend. It’s not just Halsey, as she’s joined on the road by Magdalena Bay, Alvvays, Evanescence, Del Water Gap, The Warning, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, and Alemeda.

Ahead of the tour, Halsey shared a message about the setlist (as Stereogum notes), writing:

“This tour is going to be a little bit different. Each song was carefully selected. For good reason. There will be many moments where you’re not so sure, but the person next to you is screaming. And some where your neighbor just doesn’t get it, but I’m playing the song you crossed your fingers you’d hear. Don’t trust the moon. She’s always changing. It’s a lot. Compiling a career that has spanned so many shapes, sounds, sizes, and sentiments. To be the joke and be in on the joke, all the same. This is something special. I can feel it. The very first of my very last tricks, Starts tomorrow.”

Find the setlist and Halsey’s upcoming tour dates below.