Harry Styles has been at at a wedding in Paris, the Vatican, and Japan lately, among other places. Those “other places” apparently include the studio: Today (January 15), Styles announced a new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally..

The project is set to drop on March 6. The only other info we have about it at the moment is that it has 12 tracks and was produced by Kid Harpoon. Styles shared the cover art as well.

The last the public saw of Styles in a major way was on the Love On Tour that ended in 2023. When it wrapped up, Styles reflected, “It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure. […] Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Check out the cover art below.