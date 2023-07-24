Harry Styles can fully exhale for the first time since September 2021. After 173 shows staged worldwide, Styles’ Love On Tour concluded at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Saturday, July 22.

Fan-shot videos captured Styles getting emotional while acknowledging the end on stage, and Styles continued his emotional farewell on social media.

Harry crying while thanking his family on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22 July (via @stharrvhaze)

pic.twitter.com/0XBk4pn3Rl — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

We’ll miss this. Until next time. Love On Tour forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ArQhyRt0Pa — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 24, 2023

Harry’s thank you speech at the final show of Love On Tour on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22 July (via taylorontourr) pic.twitter.com/rakeDJtz4w — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

Harry on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22 July 📸 @denizashouse pic.twitter.com/9N9BsuUpjH — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

On Monday morning (July 24), Styles posted an Instagram reel recapping Love On Tour through his fans’ eyes. “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever,” he captioned it.

Around the same time, Styles shared a lengthy Instagram Story message. Read it in full and see Styles’ posts below.