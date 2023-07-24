Harry Styles BRIT Awards 2023
Getty Image
Harry Styles Bids An Emotional Farewell To The ‘Love On Tour,’ ‘The Greatest Experience’ Of His ‘Entire Life’

Harry Styles can fully exhale for the first time since September 2021. After 173 shows staged worldwide, Styles’ Love On Tour concluded at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Saturday, July 22.

Fan-shot videos captured Styles getting emotional while acknowledging the end on stage, and Styles continued his emotional farewell on social media.

On Monday morning (July 24), Styles posted an Instagram reel recapping Love On Tour through his fans’ eyes. “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever,” he captioned it.

Around the same time, Styles shared a lengthy Instagram Story message. Read it in full and see Styles’ posts below.

“Love On Tour.

It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.

Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.

Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.

– H”

