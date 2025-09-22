This year, Harry Styles has been seen just about everywhere in the world. The sightings have piled up. Earlier this month, he was at a wedding in Paris. In May, he was seen at the Vatican when Pope Leo was introduced. In March, he was in Japan to run the 2025 Tokyo Marathon.

The latest Styles sighting was also at a marathon: This past weekend, he was in Germany to run the Berlin Marathon. As Billboard notes, he reportedly used the pseudonym Sted Sarandos and wore a headband and sunglasses. Styles’ presence was confirmed by Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner at the Paralympic Games, who shared a photo of himself with Styles.

As for Styles’ time, he had a big improvement over his Tokyo run. In Japan, he finished in three hours and 24 minutes, while in Germany, his time was two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds, crossing the coveted three-hours barrier. That put his pace at about 6 minutes and 50 seconds per mile. For reference, according to Runner’s World, the average marathon time for a man as of this year is about 4 hours and 22 minutes. Styles’ Berlin time would have put him in roughly the top 15 percent of finishers at this year’s Boston Marathon.

Meanwhile, fans continue to wait for Styles to follow his 2022 album Harry’s House.