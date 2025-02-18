One multi-time SNL musical guest who didn’t participate in the 50th anniversary celebration was Harry Styles. Maybe he was still reeling from the show’s impression of him.

“My Harry Styles is really bad,” cast member (and the show’s go-to Jennifer Coolidge impersonator) Chloe Fineman told Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet for the SNL 50th anniversary special on Sunday. “I did it and he was at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was.” She then demonstrated a bit of her impression, saying, “Anyway, I’m Harry Styles, anyway” in a non-convincing British accent.

Styles hosted SNL in 2019, but according to the New York Post, the former One Direction member and Fineman “didn’t share any scenes together during that episode.” She did, however, do an impression of another famous Brit, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in a The Tonight Show sketch where Jimmy Fallon impersonated Styles as he learned the choreography for the “Treat People With Kindness” music video. You can watch that clip here.

On the music side of things, Styles hasn’t announced whether he’s releasing his follow-up to 2022’s Album Of The Year-winning Harry’s House this year, but we’re really hoping he does.