Is The Idea Of You Based On Harry Styles?

The movie is based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, and the character (named Hayes) has drawn a ton of Styles comparisons previously. Lee has addressed them herself: In a GoodReads Q&A, Lee explained, “Hayes is very different from Harry Styles. I think people who are aware of Harry and/or want to picture Harry will. And that’s completely fair, as the most successful British boy band of the last ten years is One Direction. And if you’re going to create a twenty-something popstar, you may want to start with a good head of hair and dimples, because why not? But so much of who I wanted Hayes to be — his persona, his lineage, his upbringing, his education, his experiences, his cadence, his speech, his sense of self — is very specific, and not at all like Harry.”

She also said in a 2020 Vogue interview, “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

Not to mention, in a 2017 interview, Lee said, “A few years ago, my husband was away on business and I was up late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise. It was like… art. I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was and in doing so I discovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”