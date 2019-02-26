Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, Hatchie released Sugar & Spice, a mesmerizing debut EP that established her as a whimsical dream-pop force to keep an eye on. Luckily for us,the Aussie singer-songwriter is announcing a full-length album today titled Keepsake with the release of its lead single (and accompanying music video), “Without A Blush.” Keepsake will drop on June 21 via Double Double Whammy.

The intense, spiraling (but still buoyant) “Without A Blush” finds Hatchie (real name Harriette Pilbeam) playing on themes of destiny, questioning its validity altogether. It also toys with trust, timing and regret – all things that are only ever challenging to deal with, but when she sings about them, she has an air of assuredness, making them feel even just a little bit more possible. In the vibrant and colorful microscopic video, Hatchie delivers each lyric with an unwavering gaze. She’s whimsical with an edge, and her earnestness is her weapon. And she couldn’t be any cooler if she tried.

Speaking about the forthcoming Keepsake, Hatchie has revealed that its tracklist will serve as one on its own:

“I’m not much of a nostalgic person when it comes to memories, but I do have a tendency to hold on to certain things, like tickets from the first time I went someplace on holiday. It made sense to me to call the record that, at a time when I’m going to probably end up with a lot of keepsakes – and in a way, this whole alum is almost like a keepsake in itself.”

Watch the video for “Without A Blush” above. Keepsake is out June 12. Pre-order it here.