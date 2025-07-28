Hayley Williams has employed an unusual release strategy for her new music, but if you want to hear the Paramore singer’s new music, you’ll need a special code. Here’s how to get it:

If fans buy any product from Williams’ hair dye company, Good Dye Young, you’ll be given a 16-digit code that’ll unlock her website, granting access to a full album’s worth of unreleased songs.

According to Consequence, there are 17 songs in total, including “Mirtazapine,” which she recently debuted on public radio in Nashville. She also played the song at the Newport Folk Festival alongside Bleachers.

For those fans who can’t make the purchase, the site advises, “If you don’t have an email with a code, maybe ask a friend for theirs,” prompting some fans to share codes via social media.

Hayley Williams has released 17 new songs on her website! pic.twitter.com/nQV3f1m57X — 🏁 (@concertleaks) July 28, 2025

If that’s not enough new music for you, Williams is also set to appear on Jay Som’s new album, Belong, in October. She also recently teamed up with Moses Sumney for “I like It I Like It,” the singer’s May single teasing his own new album’s direction. Earlier this year, she also collaborated with Turnstile and her own grandfather, who released his first album at 78 years old.

Check out Hayley’s website for more info on the unreleased music.