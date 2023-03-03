wayne shorter
Getty Image
Music

Herbie Hancock, Flea, And More Musicians React To The Passing Of Jazz Improviser Wayne Shorter

The famous jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter passed away at age 89. The news was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his team, noting that it happened earlier this morning (March 2), and there was no cause of death provided.

“Visionary composer, saxophonist, visual artist, devout Buddhist, devoted husband, father, and grandfather Wayne Shorter has passed away at age 89, departing the earth as we know it and embarking on a new journey as part of his extraordinary life. Shorter was surrounded by his loving family in Los Angeles at the time of his transition,” Shorter’s record label, Blue Note, added in a statement.

Some of Shorter’s fellow famous collaborators, close friends, and those who were influenced by his work have also shared touching tributes in the late musician’s honor.

“Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable,” Herbie Hancock wrote.

“Rest in peace to longtime Joni friend and collaborator Wayne Shorter. A visionary musician and composer, his contributions to the world of music will always be remembered,” Joni Mitchell’s team shared.

“I love Wayne Shorter with every fiber of my being. Saw him play 20 times, listened to him in every context I could. A spiritual, intellectual and viscerally transcendent giant. My hero forever. I aspire to be a fraction of the musician and human he was. Love for ever,” Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, posted.

Continue scrolling for some more heartfelt posts about Wayne Shorter from musicians.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×