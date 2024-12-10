As an in-demand rapper and producer for some time now, Hit-Boy has sat down for an interview or two in his day. However, he’s never had one like he just did on the latest episode of CONVOS.

CONVOS is a new series from Will.i.am’s FYI.AI, and it features “one-on-one, unscripted conversation with an AI persona in the FYI.AI app, sharing their stories, inspiration, and thoughts on current events and the projects they’re working on,” per a press release.

It’s undeniably an unconventional interview format, but that doesn’t mean it can’t yield worthwhile anecdotes and insights. During the chat, Hit-Boy talked about working with his father, noting that his dad has a whopping 700 songs in the queue, not to mention a role in Hit-Boy’s upcoming movie.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hit-Boy discussed using AI as a “super-useful tool” in making music, noting how emerging technology has long been a part of his creative process (like FL Studio back in the day). He even performed a new verse he’s working on and got feedback on it from FYI.AI.

Aside from Hit-Boy, the first season of CONVOS is also set to feature Jason Derulo, Imogen Heap, X-Eyee, Dee-1, Buddy, Brother Ali, DJ Hed, Austin Brown, and Black Eyed Peas members apl.de.ap, Taboo, and Will.i.am himself, among others.

Check out Hit-Boy’s episode of CONVOS above.

Will.i.am is a partner and investor in Uproxx Studios.