Will.i.am has done a little bit of everything at this point in his life. He’s achieved global music stardom as a member of the Black Eyed Peas, and more recently, he launched Will.i.am Presents The FYI Show, a SiriusXM show co-hosted by AI. Now, he has another achievement to add to the resume: After going back and forth to Cambridge, Massachusetts for the past three years, Will.i.am has completed Harvard Business Schools’ OPM Executive Education Program (with “OPM” standing for “Owner/President Management”).

Harvard Business School explains of the program, “Building, leading, and growing a successful business can be an all-consuming challenge that leaves leaders little time for personal and professional growth. As your business expands, so will its challenges. Your strategic vision and go-to-market options should expand, too. Owner/President Management is a transformational program for pushing yourself towards operational excellence and advancing your company’s agenda. Expand your mindset as a leader. Leave inspired to drive growth, innovate through disruption, cultivate an agile culture, and sustain enterprise success.”

Will.i.am said in a statement of his time at Harvard:

“It’s an emotional journey for me, something that I could never have imagined growing up in Estrada Courts, the projects of East Los Angeles/Boyle Heights neighborhood. My cohort of classmates are extraordinary and every one of them run massive companies and organizations around the world. There are so many amazing collaborations ahead!”

He also noted, “Lifelong learning is a must, especially in the Age of AI where it is crucial to keep educating humans so they will be able to drive the machines.” Furthermore, he added that he gave custom hoodies to his classmates as a parting gift, and he also did a Q&A for the Harvard Business School student body, on his career in music and new focus on technology.

As for what’s next on Will.i.am’s agenda: Black Eyed peas are performing at SoFi Stadium today (October 25) for the halftime show of the 89th East LA Classic, a storied Los Angeles high school rivalry football game. Beyond that, the band is also preparing for Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency, which kicks off in February 2025 at The Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino Theater.

Will.i.am is a partner and investor in Uproxx Studios.