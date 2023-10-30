Rapsody Tees Up Her First New Album In Four Years With The Hit-Boy-Produced ‘Asteroids’

Rap is back. Rapsody, that is. The North Carolina rapper’s last album came out over four years ago, but she’s been teasing her return on social media for the past few weeks. Today, she officially kicked off her return with a new song, “Asteroids,” which is produced by Hit-Boy, coming fresh off his triumphant run with Nas. Over a mellow, spacey beat, Rapsody serves up a punchline-laden reminder of why she’s been so respected in hip-hop for so long, spitting that “oh my god sh*t to rearrange your molars.”

“The hardest step she ever took was to blindly trust in who she was.” Album done. 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZHQiyiO4pM — Rapsody (@rapsody) October 26, 2023

While her last album was 2019’s Eve, Rapsody has maintained a strong presence since, appearing on multiple other rappers’ projects, as well as the soundtrack to Halle Berry’s 2021 Netflix film Bruised. In 2022, she appeared on Robert Glasper’s album Black Radio III, joining him for a live TV performance of “In Tune” and “Black Superhero.” Her 2022 song “Dust To Diamonds” honored the 50th anniversary of Title IX with ESPN, while she honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year with DJ Premier, appearing on the producer’s commemorative Mass Appeal EP with Remy Ma for “Remy Rap.” Also this year, she teamed up with John Legend on his new album and fellow 9th Wonder protege Reuben Vincent on his.

Rapsody hasn’t yet revealed too many details of the upcoming album, only that it’s done. Stay tuned for more, and check out her “Asteroids” lyrics video above.