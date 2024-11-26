While Detroit rap has had a burgeoning underground rap scene with figures like Babyface Ray, Babytron, Icewear Vezzo, Tee Grizzley, and others, it would be a shame to overlook some of Detroit’s other contributions to musical subculture, such as techno — or gettotech, a subgenre combining elements of electro, techno, and Miami bass. HiTech, a trio consisting of King Milo, Milf Melly, and DJ 47Chops, combines the trippy sounds of gettotech with irreverent raps, has been building a following over the past few months with songs like “Spank!” and festival performances. “Shadowrealm,” their new song with fellow Detroiter Zelooperz, continues their rise.

The video, taking cues from the chaotic energy of gettotech itself, features wild, black-and-white visuals, finding the boys surrounded by a group of plus-sized exotic dancers. The resulting, unhinged strip club energy calls to mind the ratchet-praising hits of Juicy J and the dark punk of Denzel Curry, combined with the cheekiness of fellow punchline-spouting Motown brethren like Sada Baby — all set to a delirious soundtrack that flashes the other side of Detroit city club culture. It’s probably not going to work for everybody, but for those in the know, it’s going to hit like a 10-inch sub.

You can watch HiTech’s video for “Shadowrealm” with Zelooperz above.