Eminem might well be one of the most successful rappers from Detroit, but according to one of the Motor City’s rising stars, he’s not a hometown favorite. Skilla Baby, who has been experiencing a breakout over the past year thanks to collabs with Rob49, Sada Baby, and Tee Grizzley, told Keke Palmer on her podcast (the aptly titled Baby, This Is Keke Palmer) that Detroit actually doesn’t have any favorites after being asked about the “Houdini” rapper.

“Numbers wise, Eminem is the best Detroit rapper, but the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit,” he said. “Everybody had a turn being Detroit’s favorite rapper. Sada Baby had a turn, Tee Grizzley had a turn, Babyface Ray had a turn, Veeze is one of Detroit’s best rappers, Baby Smoove. Everybody had their turn being the best in the city. What we lack is consistency. Nobody has consistently been Detroit’s favorite rapper.”

Lest he be accused of haterism, Skilla Baby explainedI’m a fan of Eminem but do we consider him our best rapper? I don’t think Detroit does… No shade to anybody names I left off. Detroit is full of great rappers and I can’t forget Kash Doll, Big Sean, and Dej [Loaf], of course.”

