I’ll admit that I was skeptical about the House Party remake when I first heard about it last year. It’s been in the works for some time but it always seemed like one of those Hollywood versions of Dr. Dre’s Detox — rumored but never completed, forever stuck in development hell. However, it’s finally come to fruition; today, the first, red band trailer for the comedy remake dropped and I’m not afraid to admit that I’m willing to believe I was wrong. This thing looks hilarious.

For one thing, it comes up with one hell of a hook; the titular house where the promised shindig will take place belongs to none other than NBA star LeBron James. When the two house cleaners tasked with keeping the place up while Bron’s away on a meditation retreat decide to throw one hell of a hootenanny to raise funds to send one of their daughters to private school (this is becoming sort of a go-to plot device, but for now, it works), they have to somehow make all this happen without James finding out and having the party shut down.

While LeBron doesn’t show up in the trailer in person, he does appear as a hologram of himself designed to give him compliments and reaffirm his life choices — including that big one in 2010. Also, a plethora of rappers show up including GaTa, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg, as well as (of course) Kid N’ Play, stars of the original House Party, promising that our heroes will have a hard time keeping things under wraps for very long. As an example of just how out-of-control this one’s about to get, toward the end of the trailer, the boys get a koala high. Yeah, this thing looks awesome. Check out the trailer above and catch the film on HBO Max on December 9.