Kid Cudi is keeping his fans fed this year with several new projects. Next Friday, he will release his 10th studio album, Entergalactic, which will be accompanied by a Netflix special. While we wait, Cudi has announced that his has begun work on his memoir.

He shared an update on Twitter this morning, saying, “Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning.”

Started writing the first chapter of my book. Its comin together really well. Tellin my story in my own words is scary, but I feel like it needs to be told. I feel like everything will make a lil more sense as to why you all met such a troubled boy in the beginning. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 20, 2022

Cudi first announced the memoir via Twitter this past weekend. He detailed the memoir saying, “Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest.”

Im writing a memoir. Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 16, 2022

Cudi has not shied away from a multitude of tough topics in his music, including addiction and mental health. If the relatability and emotional intimacy of the memoir is anywhere near that of his music, readers are guaranteed to be struck in the feels.

Entergalactic is out 9/30 via Republic. The Netflix special will be available to stream on the same day. Pre-save the album here.