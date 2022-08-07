Lil Wayne
Getty Image / Johnny Nunez
Music

Lil Wayne Reveals ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is ‘Coming Soon’ At October World Festival

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

During a much-anticipated Young Money reunion last night (August 6) at Drake’s October World Festival in Toronto, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj reunited to perform together for the first time in years. Toward the end of the show, Wayne revealed he has a new project in the works.

“I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he said to the crowd.

Shortly after, a sign reading “Tha Carter VI” displayed on a large screen.

Wayne first hinted at Tha Carter VI in a 2020 interview with Variety, when he said “My favorite Carter album is the next one.

During an appearance on ESPN which took place the following month, he said “Carter VI is coming soon, but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.”

Last month, Weezy took to Instagram to honor a police officer who saved his life when he was 12 years old, after he attempted suicide.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Weezy said in a caption. “I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all.”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×