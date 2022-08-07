During a much-anticipated Young Money reunion last night (August 6) at Drake’s October World Festival in Toronto, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj reunited to perform together for the first time in years. Toward the end of the show, Wayne revealed he has a new project in the works.

“I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he said to the crowd.

Shortly after, a sign reading “Tha Carter VI” displayed on a large screen.

Wayne first hinted at Tha Carter VI in a 2020 interview with Variety, when he said “My favorite Carter album is the next one.

During an appearance on ESPN which took place the following month, he said “Carter VI is coming soon, but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.”

JUST IN: Lil Wayne announces that Tha Carter 6 and No Cielings 3 are on the way 👀🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/alv4wV72uQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 15, 2020

Last month, Weezy took to Instagram to honor a police officer who saved his life when he was 12 years old, after he attempted suicide.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Weezy said in a caption. “I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all.”