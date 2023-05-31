How Much Are Camp Flog Gnaw Tickets For 2023?

Tyler The Creator officially unveiled the return of Camp Flog Gnaw, his previously annual music festival in California.

It marks the first return since 2019 and is now being held at Dodger Stadium. Given the demand for the truly popular event, many fans might be wondering how to get tickets and once they try to, how much it might set them back financially.

While fans are currently able to register for the opportunity to buy tickets on June 2, there are also three price tiers for passes.

The first, a 2-day General Admission, starts at $335 plus additional fees. It keeps the standard experience of a music festival but does include access to the carnival rides that would be on the grounds. However, these prices are currently for the advance sale — leading to the likely chance that they will increase in cost for those who purchase outside of the presale.

The 2-Day VIP pass starts at $595 and contains more exclusive private benefits. The next step up is the Super VIP weekend pass, with an advance cost of $1,495 and a merch package included, along with even extra special perks.

Finally, there is an option to upgrade to add-on carnival game tickets for $150, as none of the three tiers of tickets have it included.

Find more information on the Camp Flog Gnaw tickets here.