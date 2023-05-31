How To Get Tickets For Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

Tyler The Creator has officially announced the return of his popular music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, for this November at Dodger Stadium. It marks the first event since 2019 due to the pandemic. Needless to say, people are immensely excited to experience the annual fest once more.

While the lineup has yet to be announced, those interested in attending can register now to participate in the advance sale, which opens up this Friday (June 2) at 10 a.m. PT. By doing so, the festival will send out exclusive codes for the chance to purchase passes.

There are also three tiers of tickets being offered. The first is a 2-day General Admission that includes carnival games. The VIP admission pass runs at $595 to start, with additional perks, including an exclusive viewing area, faster line access to merch, air-conditioned bathrooms, and exclusive food vendors.

Finally, the Super VIP tier opens at $1,495 — giving those interested access to a special clubhouse, a super VIP entry lane, and all the previous perks of the regular VIP tier. All advance ticket purchases in any tier will also come with a special gift.

For those also interested in playing the carnival games, tickets aren’t available in any of the tiers, but can be purchased as an additional add-on.

Find more information on the ticket registration here.