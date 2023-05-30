Will Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Be At Dodger Stadium In 2023?

Festival season is not complete without Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. Although the festival did not go down last year due to the “See You Again” rapper’s hectic tour schedule, during his special cameo in Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s new video for their single, “The Hillbillies,” Tyler gleefully showed off a Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 pin button.

Filmed in front of the event’s former stomping grounds, Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, fans believe this year’s festivities will take place at the venue. Unfortunately, at this time, the festival’s website remains blank, and Tyler has yet to share any further information regarding the event.

However, considering Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy’s comments to Billboard last year, an announcement is undoubtedly on the way. After confirming Camp Flog Gnaw 2022 was canceled, Clancy said, “It’s really not that deep. Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

In past years, the festival featured performances from Drake (although the campers weren’t too happy about it), Solange, Brockhampton, YG, Pusha T, Asap Rocky, and many more.