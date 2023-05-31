Earlier this week, Tyler The Creator caused a stir when he made a cameo appearance in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s grainy video for “The Hillbillies.” Clowning around with the cousins in front of the Dodger Stadium entrance, Tyler went right up to the camera to show off a button on his shirt reading “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023,” seemingly announcing the impending return of his lauded music festival for the first time since 2019. Today, that announcement has been confirmed with an official press release revealing the dates of the festival’s return to Dodger Stadium: November 11 and 12, 2023.

Camp Flog Gnaw, which had become pretty much the live version of the Tyler-inspired Pollen playlist on Spotify, was home to one of the most impressive alternative hip-hop and R&B lineups around. Featured artists in previous years have included Tyler’s inspirations and collaborators like ASAP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Brockhampton, Erykah Badu, Flatbush Zombies, HER, The Internet, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, Solange, Summer Walker, SZA, Thundercat, Willow Smith, and Vince Staples. Even Drake made a (somewhat poorly received) surprise appearance.

However, the festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and since then, Tyler’s hectic schedule has kept him too busy to plan and curate the festival. Now, with a pair of Grammys under his belt, a lucrative tour in the rearview, and a little more free time on his hands, it seems he’s had the opportunity to back on Camp activity planning. Advanced sale for Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 tickets begins this Friday, June 2 at noon. You can get more information at campfloggnaw.com.