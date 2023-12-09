Here’s what to know about how much artists make when they reach that feat.

Spotify made headlines recently, as the company announced that it would be revising its royalty system . While this would only mean that songs would need 1,000 streams now to qualify for payments, it does raise questions about how much the streams add up — especially when it comes to major hits that reach a billion plays.

How Much Does Spotify Pay For 1 Billion Streams?

This week, Snoop Dogg opened up about what he got from Spotify for a billion streams, during his recent interview on the Business Untitled podcast. Spoiler: He wasn’t very pleased with the amount.

“In the streaming world, I could show you right now, they sent me some sh*t from Spotify where I got a billion streams,” Snoop Dogg said. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down. How much money is that?’ That sh*t wasn’t even $45,000.”

The platform reportedly pays about $.003 per single stream, however, Spotify has denied that they pay per stream. In theory, Snoop Dogg should have been getting at least three million for reaching a billion streams, based on the calculations. NY Daily News also estimated a similar figure earlier this year when Britney Spears’ “Toxic” hit 1 billion streams.