Over the weekend, The Weeknd (heh) debuted his new merch collection in partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club. The centerpiece of the collection is a soccer jersey nodding to the singer’s ongoing After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, which made its debut during PSG’s 4-0 FIFA Club World Cup win over Atlético Madrid at the Rose Bowl on June 15th. The limited-edition jersey bears PSG’s iconic home colors and reads “Paris Los Angeles XO” on the back. Here’s how you can get the merch collection:

The jersey can be purchased:

– Online at store.psg.fr and xo.store

– In-store at PSG House, 8175 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA

– At Paris Saint-Germain’s retail locations

The Paris Los Angeles XO jersey is currently sold out, but PSG promises more to come from the collaboration in the future.

The ongoing collaboration gives just one more reason we may not have seen the last of The Weeknd, despite the singer’s many proclamations that he’s retiring the persona after the promo cycle for his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. For a while, there, it certainly seemed like he might be moving on; the companion film to the album billed its star by his real name, Abel Tesfaye, and he suggested multiple times that he might use that name in the future. But, hey, if the people want The Weeknd, he seems perfectly happy to keep giving them exactly what they’re asking for.