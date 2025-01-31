Today (January 31) is a massive day for The Weeknd. He just released Hurry Up Tomorrow (his last album as The Weeknd?), and now he has followed that by announcing a new leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour for 2025, alongside Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.
The new shows will feature “never-before-seen production,” per a press release, and it includes stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago, Montreal, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.
For tickets, the sign-up for the artist pre-sale is active now until February 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The pre-sale then starts on February 5 at 10 a.m local time and runs until February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on The Weeknd’s tour website.
Find The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Weeknd’s 2025 Tour Dates: After Hours Til Dawn
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/25 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
06/26 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium*
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
* without Playboi Carti