Today (January 31) is a massive day for The Weeknd. He just released Hurry Up Tomorrow (his last album as The Weeknd?), and now he has followed that by announcing a new leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour for 2025, alongside Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean.

The new shows will feature “never-before-seen production,” per a press release, and it includes stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Chicago, Montreal, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.

For tickets, the sign-up for the artist pre-sale is active now until February 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The pre-sale then starts on February 5 at 10 a.m local time and runs until February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on The Weeknd’s tour website.

Find The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates below.