Howard University Ushers In A New Era With A Just Blaze-Inspired Halftime Show

As Howard University’s 100th Homecoming celebration gets closer, pressure to put on a spotlight-stealing show and live up to the legacy of legendary hip-hop producer, Just Blaze, begins to weigh on the “Showtime” Marching Band and Director Chancellor Mills.

“Make me look good,” Blaze pleads with the band, who look exhausted from rigorous practice in the second video of the Howard Halftime series above. But they are determined to make the mogul proud, one up their rivals, and bring the school’s band program into a new era. Though the reaction to the planned performance is mostly love, Mills has gotten a bit of trepidation from alums worried about “protecting certain traditions.” He’s not deterred though, “This yields an opportunity to say ‘Look, I got it.’”

Blaze, on the other hand, couldn’t be more excited about the collab. “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, and didn’t even realize it until now.” He’s not the only person thoroughly anticipating a great performance. Denise Saunders Thompson, Assistant Dean to the Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts, takes time out of her busy schedule to meet Mills, Blaze, and the band on the field to complement and encourage their progress. “Were gonna break the internet with this performance,” she tells the group, hoping to manifest this new standard-setting moment with her words.

Check out this and future installments of the series to see if the dream becomes reality.