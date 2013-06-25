Walking Kerfuffle Chris Brown Just Can’t Help Himself, Gets Charged With Hit & Run By LAPD

#Chris Brown
Editor-in-Chief
06.25.13 13 Comments

When I was younger I had a friend who seemingly could not escape drama. Like, everywhere he went, some sort of drama followed. I swear, this guy couldn’t go to church on Sunday morning without some sort of incident getting stirred up. It was kind of fascinating to watch, that is until fatigue began to set in from all the times I was by proxy dragged into some dumb bullsh*t he managed to fall in to. At that point I had to bail. It was time to leave dude in the rearview mirror. That’s just the best place for some people. Learning that and accepting it was one of the more liberating moments of my life.

With that said, Chris Brown reminds me of that former friend of mine. Dude just can’t help himself. For instance, barely 24 hours after being accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub, Chris Brown has managed to turn a minor, routine fender-bender in to a full-blown hit and run case, because that’s just what Chris Brown does — he’s like Pigpen from Charlie Brown, perpetually walking around engulfed by a dark cloud of dust and debris.

The Los Angeles City Attorney Tuesday charged Chris Brown with misdemeanor hit-and run.

The 24-year-old singer was also charged with driving without a valid license in connection with a minor accident near Toluca Lake on May 21.

Brown, who was driving a Range Rover, is accused of rear-ending a Mercedes, refusing to give the other driver his license, and providing her with fake insurance information before leaving the scene.

Naturally, Brown took to Twitter this afternoon to portray himself as the victim and play the “everybody is out to get me” card.

Screen shot 2013-06-25 at 2.53.51 PM

Here’s the photo from the scene of the accident Brown made his Twitter avatar today, because it exonerates him or something…

Screen shot 2013-06-25 at 3.30.55 PM

Rihanna is better at using social media to flame her tormenters, Chris. Just saying.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris BrownLAPDslime and misdemeanors

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP