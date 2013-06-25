Walking Kerfuffle Chris Brown Just Can’t Help Himself, Gets Charged With Hit & Run By LAPD

When I was younger I had a friend who seemingly could not escape drama. Like, everywhere he went, some sort of drama followed. I swear, this guy couldn’t go to church on Sunday morning without some sort of incident getting stirred up. It was kind of fascinating to watch, that is until fatigue began to set in from all the times I was by proxy dragged into some dumb bullsh*t he managed to fall in to. At that point I had to bail. It was time to leave dude in the rearview mirror. That’s just the best place for some people. Learning that and accepting it was one of the more liberating moments of my life.
With that said, Chris Brown reminds me of that former friend of mine. Dude just can’t help himself. For instance, barely 24 hours after being accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub, Chris Brown has managed to turn a minor, routine fender-bender in to a full-blown hit and run case, because that’s just what Chris Brown does — he’s like Pigpen from Charlie Brown, perpetually walking around engulfed by a dark cloud of dust and debris.
The Los Angeles City Attorney Tuesday charged Chris Brown with misdemeanor hit-and run.
The 24-year-old singer was also charged with driving without a valid license in connection with a minor accident near Toluca Lake on May 21.
Brown, who was driving a Range Rover, is accused of rear-ending a Mercedes, refusing to give the other driver his license, and providing her with fake insurance information before leaving the scene.
Naturally, Brown took to Twitter this afternoon to portray himself as the victim and play the “everybody is out to get me” card.
Here’s the photo from the scene of the accident Brown made his Twitter avatar today, because it exonerates him or something…
Rihanna is better at using social media to flame her tormenters, Chris. Just saying.
Team Breezy immediately claims they’d love to be Leonard Little’d by Chris Brown.
The only surprising thing here is that we still haven’t built a rocket and shot him into the sun.
NASA needs more forward thinkings like you, Ms. Boots
Space race needs to resume.
He won’t get in trouble because he’s from LA and that place is a lawless hellscape. Also I would pay good money to see Chris brown explain what exactly yellow journalism is.
Anyone who watched season 1 of Angel could tell ya that.
I really wish Chris Brown could catch a break, preferably to the C5 vertebrae.
Chris Brown gets to bang Rihanna and has legions of young female fans.
Just wanted to throw that out there in case you were beginning to think the world was fair.
Rihanna: 2/10. Would not bang.
Bobby Brown had legions of young female fans too. That’s nothing new.
It’s not really “clearing your name” when probation is issued in lieu of a jail sentence….and you violate probation. You haven’t yet “paid your debt”.
BROTHAS BE CRASHIN’ AN SHIT
*sigh* petulant bitch. That’s all he is, an insolent, entitled, punk ass bitch. I could pretty much use the same discription for Justin Bieber and LiLo and many others. I don’t understand why the justice system doesn’t work for famous people. I have a friend that got a DUI over 3 years ago and he did 30 days in jail, is on probation, has a breatalyzer in his car, has to go to regular meetings, has some random machine he has to blow into whenever the beeper thing goes off, and is STILL in court about it. I mean, can we get some serious legal repercussions for some of these motherfuckers please?
Wrong, Cajun. Brown’s not Pig Pen, he’s a self-entitled shitbag who has learned that as long as he commits his crimes in LA, he’s free to go because the DA is some kind of legal jock-sniffer.