Over the past couple of months, I’ve been seeing the name of a new K-pop girl group stirring up audiences and longtime adherents of the genre. They’ve got a lot of buzz, and for good reason; the rebellious sextet swerves hard from the “standard” sound you would normally expect from a K-pop band. I’ll put it this way: if Blackpink cribs liberally from Destiny’s Child, Katseye’s breakout song, “Gnarly,” is primarily influenced by Nine Inch Nails.

The abrasive song has gained plenty of traction thanks to this rebellious insistence on standing out, and today, Katseye added another ingredient to the intoxicating brew: A verse from one of rap’s viral rule breakers, Ice Spice. In her verse, she spits her usual flippant boasts, shouting out her endorsement deal with soda brand Starry, her signature Y2K-inspired style (“I’m rocking Ed Hardy”), and the rejuvenating powers of checking her bank accounts (“When I’m feeling down, I just look at my safe”). It’s a simple addition, but one that could give the breakout even longer legs as Katseye looks to gain a foothold in the increasingly crowded space.

They do have some other things going for them, though; described as a “global girl group,” their roster boasts members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States, which helps them stand out from the pack. “Gnarly” gave the group their first Hot 100 hit in the US, which sets the table nicely for their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, which is set for release on June 27.

You can watch the visualizer for Katseye’s “Gnarly” featuring Ice Spice above.