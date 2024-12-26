Ice Spice came through with a Christmas gift this year: Yesterday (December 25), she released Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe).

The release features five new songs, including “Hannah Montana” with NLE Choppa and DaBaby, as well as “Popa remix” with Anuel AA.

Back in 2022, Choppa released a song named after Ice Spice. In a 2023 interview, he said of her (as HipHopDX notes), “I got her number, I hit her personally, we talking about music. I don’t text her no more. She changed her number so I like from a distance. She do a lot of big things…Would I date her?…If she wanna go.” In a different interview, he spoke about Ice changing her number, saying, “I mean, she ain’t change it on me! People change their number. Was I part [of] the reason? I don’t know. Probably. You never know.”

Listen to “Hannah Montana” above and find the Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) cover art and tracklist below.