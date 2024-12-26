Ice Spice came through with a Christmas gift this year: Yesterday (December 25), she released Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe).
The release features five new songs, including “Hannah Montana” with NLE Choppa and DaBaby, as well as “Popa remix” with Anuel AA.
Back in 2022, Choppa released a song named after Ice Spice. In a 2023 interview, he said of her (as HipHopDX notes), “I got her number, I hit her personally, we talking about music. I don’t text her no more. She changed her number so I like from a distance. She do a lot of big things…Would I date her?…If she wanna go.” In a different interview, he spoke about Ice changing her number, saying, “I mean, she ain’t change it on me! People change their number. Was I part [of] the reason? I don’t know. Probably. You never know.”
Listen to “Hannah Montana” above and find the Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) cover art and tracklist below.
Ice Spice’s Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) Album Cover Artwork
Ice Spice’s Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. “Phatt Butt”
2. “Oh Shhh…” with Travis Scott
3. “Popa”
4. “Bitch I’m Packin'” with Gunna
5. “Plenty Sun ”
6. “Did It First” with Central Cee
7. “BB Belt”
8. “Think U The Shit (Fart)”
9. “Gimmie A Light ”
10. “TTYL”
11. “GYAT”
12. “Hannah Montana” with NLE Choppa and DaBaby
13. “So What?”
14. “BB Belt remix” with BB Trickz
15. “Popa remix” with Anuel AA
16. “Like”
Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) is out now via 10K Projects/Capitol. Find more information here.