Ice Spice Shared An Enticing Preview Of A Fierce New Song On TikTok

Ice Spice’s viral hit “Munch” sent the rapper into instant stardom, and she’s proving that she’s here to stay. October’s release of “Bikini Bottom” was a success, and it looks like she’s about to unveil more.

In a new TikTok, Ice Spice dances to a clip of a song she says is on the way. The bass is booming, and her flow is clear and catchy: “She a baddie, she know she a 10 / She a baddie with her baddie friend.”

That line brings to mind the time she clapped back at Drake for his diss of her in “BackOutsideBoyz”: “Love on me, stay down just like a root / She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” he rapped. She responded by tweeting, “at least ima 10.”

In November, she expressed enthusiasm about the music she’ll be putting out soon. “I’m excited for this new music,” she said on The RapCaviar Podcast. “I’m about to put out an EP. It’s about to be like six songs. ‘Bikini Bottom’ is on there, and then there’s some that people haven’t heard. It’s about to be a vibe. Visuals coming with it, too. Yeah, a bunch of content around it. It’s lit.”