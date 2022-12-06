TikTok’s Emerging Artists Of 2022 Includes Ice Spice And Steve Lacy

Whether or not you’re an active user on the platform, you can not deny the impact of the social media platform TikTok. From legacy acts like Dolly Parton joining the site to funny one-off collaborations, the platform has proven to be a dominant force in today’s music scene.

Many rising acts, including Bronx rapper Ice Spice, have TikTok to thank for their boom in popularity. Like Spotify’s Wrapped list, TikTok has released its data for the year to provide the music power rankings.

In a statement, TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer, Vanessa Pappas, shared her excitement about this year’s list, “We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022.”

At the top of their emerging artists’ list is the “Munch” rapper, and in the second position is “Bad Habits” singer Steve Lacy.

Budding music star Bailey Zimmerman came in at number three with the help of his single, “Rock and A Hard Place.” Pop singer JVKE’s “Golden Hour” secured him the fourth slot. Finally, former American Idol contestant Benson Boone arrived at the number five position due to his song “Ghost Town.”

Thanks to “F.N.F.,” Memphis rapper GloRilla secured the number six slot, whereas “Big Energy” landed Atlanta’s Latto at seven.

Grammy Award winners Omar Apollo and Muni Long, then Anees close out the last three spots. Apollo’s viral hit was “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Long’s viral hit was “Hrs and Hrs.” Anees’ viral hit was “Sun and Moon.”