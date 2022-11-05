Ice-Spice-Grid
Ice Spice Responds To Drake’s Rumored Diss Toward Her: ‘At Least Ima 10’

Drake apparently has a bone to pick with everyone on his and 21 Savage’s new collaborative album, Her Loss. In addition to firing shots at rapper DRAM and Alexis Ohanian, as well as allegedly dissing Megan Thee Stallion, Drake apparently has thrown shade at another rapper.

On a song called “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake raps. “Love on me, stay down just like a root / She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute.”

It’s rather unclear who Drake is talking about, however, several fans have expressed on Twitter that they believe the line is about Ice Spice.

Ice has since taken to Twitter, where she has seemingly replied to the line.

“at least ima 10,” she said in a tweet.

Back in September, fans noticed that Drake unfollowed the “Bikini Bottom” rapper after he flew her out to his OVO Fest in Toronto and hung out with her during the duration of the festival.

Ice addressed Drake unfollowing her on Instagram during a Rap City interview.

While she said her time at OVO Fest was “like a movie” and she enjoyed seeing Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj perform, she is unsure why Drake unfollowed her on the ‘gram.

“He did [unfollow],” Ice said. “I don’t know why though.”

Ice continued, saying, “It’s OK. It’s all love.”

