Ice Spice
Getty Image
Music

Ice Spice Is ‘Thick Again,’ She Proclaims On A New Song Teaser

Since Ice Spice first rose to fame with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022, the rapper has put in some work on her body, sporting a noticeably slimmer physique in recent times. Now, though, Ice is proudly proclaiming that she’s put a few pounds back on.

Yesterday (March 11), she took to social media to share a video teasing a new single. The video sees her strutting her stuff near the Eiffel Tower, and the song snippet begins, “She got thin, but she went and got thick again / Shawty got back on her oats.”

Ice Spice started discussing her weight loss last summer, saying, “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Shortly after, she shared a video of herself working out in the gym and wrote, “we beatin them allegations,” in reference to accusations that she used Ozempic for weight loss.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors