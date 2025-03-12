Ice Spice Is ‘Thick Again,’ She Proclaims On A New Song Teaser

Since Ice Spice first rose to fame with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022, the rapper has put in some work on her body, sporting a noticeably slimmer physique in recent times. Now, though, Ice is proudly proclaiming that she’s put a few pounds back on.

Yesterday (March 11), she took to social media to share a video teasing a new single. The video sees her strutting her stuff near the Eiffel Tower, and the song snippet begins, “She got thin, but she went and got thick again / Shawty got back on her oats.”

Ice Spice started discussing her weight loss last summer, saying, “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Shortly after, she shared a video of herself working out in the gym and wrote, “we beatin them allegations,” in reference to accusations that she used Ozempic for weight loss.