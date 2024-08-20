In 2024, some observers have noticed that Ice Spice is looking thinner than she did in 2023. Inevitably and unfortunately, the rapper has been subject to speculation about the cause of the change. Given that diabetes drug Ozempic has become popular as a weight-loss tool, some believe that’s where Ice turned, but now she’s saying that’s not the case.

As XXL notes, during an X Spaces session yesterday (August 19), Ice said (find the audio here), “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

As Ice noted in that quote, she has a lot going on at the moment. She recently launched her Y2K! World Tour and released her Y2K! album. She’s already looking forward, too, saying in a recent interview, “I am definitely so ready to start another album. So that’s great. I know my label is gonna be really excited to hear that. I don’t wanna start teasing the next album, we in Y2K!.”