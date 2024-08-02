After becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest rising stars over the past couple years, Ice Spice released her debut album, Y2K!, last month. It turns out she had one more song in the queue, as she just unveiled “Gyat,” a new Y2K! bonus track.

For those not plugged in to what the kids are talking about these days, Urban Dictionary notes that “gyat” is an exclamation typically used in response to seeing a woman with a large behind.

Ice sets the tone on the first verse, rapping (as Genius notes), “I’m from the X, so I’m packin’ that jatt / Got out the hood and I ain’t going back / Built like a Barbie, but act like a brat / You know I’m the baddest, like, keep it a stack / If it ain’t ’bout money, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout that / I be poppin’, you b*tches be flat / I be shakin’, and he like, ‘Gyatt.'”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice just kicked off her Y2K! World Tour a few days ago, so don’t be surprised if “Gyat” gets added to the setlist for upcoming shows, since her setlist includes essentially every song she’s released so far in her young career.

Listen to “Gyat” above.

Y2K! is out now via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Find more information here.